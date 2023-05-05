Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $143.53 in the prior trading day, Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) closed at $145.26, up 1.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1631908 shares were traded. LNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LNG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $205.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $210.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares for $141.50 per share. The transaction valued at 382,059 led to the insider holds 33,862 shares of the business.

Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares of LNG for $504,630 on Aug 23. The SVP, Operations now owns 56,016 shares after completing the transaction at $168.21 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, BOTTA G ANDREA, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,200 shares for $167.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,536,860 and left with 39,082 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNG now has a Market Capitalization of 37.08B and an Enterprise Value of 63.68B. As of this moment, Cheniere’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $182.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 157.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 246.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 3.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LNG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.58 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The current Payout Ratio is 24.50% for LNG, which recently paid a dividend on May 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.69 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $2.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.45, with high estimates of $5.19 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.21 and $13.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.59. EPS for the following year is $12.04, with 18 analysts recommending between $16.73 and $7.71.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $4.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.11B to a low estimate of $3.31B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.01B, an estimated decrease of -41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.59B, a decrease of -39.30% over than the figure of -$41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.58B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.43B, down -41.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.64B and the low estimate is $8.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.