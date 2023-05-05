Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) closed the day trading at $76.97 down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $77.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1828694 shares were traded. CHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $91.

On April 24, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $101.UBS initiated its Buy rating on April 19, 2023, with a $101 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares for $85.65 per share. The transaction valued at 171,300 led to the insider holds 25,318 shares of the business.

DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 3,000 shares of CHK for $246,126 on Jun 24. The President and CEO now owns 35,891 shares after completing the transaction at $82.04 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Wichterich Michael, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $81.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 244,500 and bolstered with 23,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.74B and an Enterprise Value of 13.79B. As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHK has reached a high of $104.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHK traded about 1.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHK traded about 1.46M shares per day. A total of 134.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.04M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 8.65M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

CHK’s forward annual dividend rate is 9.11, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $4.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.87 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $6.45, with 18 analysts recommending between $8.78 and $3.49.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.42B to a low estimate of $921M. As of the current estimate, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.52B, an estimated decrease of -58.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, a decrease of -29.90% over than the figure of -$58.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $886M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, down -47.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.55B and the low estimate is $3.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.