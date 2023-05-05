China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Decline -2.14% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.98

The price of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) closed at $0.98 in the last session, down -2.14% from day before closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0214 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3733454 shares were traded. CJJD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9504.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CJJD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CJJD now has a Market Capitalization of 74.65M and an Enterprise Value of 102.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -167.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CJJD has reached a high of $9.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0251.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CJJD traded on average about 4.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.90M. Insiders hold about 7.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CJJD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 350.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 452.86k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.8M and the low estimate is $165.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.