Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Stocks Hit Low of $14.33 Before Closing at $14.62

After finishing at $14.75 in the prior trading day, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) closed at $14.62, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526237 shares were traded. CWAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CWAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.50.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU sold 729,953 shares for $14.50 per share. The transaction valued at 10,584,318 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU sold 729,953 shares of CWAN for $10,584,318 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $14.50 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,220,047 shares for $14.50 each. As a result, the insider received 17,690,682 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWAN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.16B and an Enterprise Value of 2.98B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 290.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWAN has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 689.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 338.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 190.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.52M. Shares short for CWAN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.11M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $83.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $86M to a low estimate of $82.9M. As of the current estimate, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.78M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.72M, an increase of 19.50% over than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $361.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $362.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.43M, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $445M and the low estimate is $425.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.