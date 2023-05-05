CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) Rise 1.05% in Day Trading, Closes at $4.82

The closing price of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) was $4.82 for the day, up 1.05% from the previous closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5339318 shares were traded. COMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COMM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5.50 from $15 previously.

On January 12, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $15.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Watts Claudius E. IV bought 10,000 shares for $6.75 per share. The transaction valued at 67,495 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Yates Timothy T bought 10,000 shares of COMM for $78,609 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 118,581 shares after completing the transaction at $7.86 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Carlson John R., who serves as the SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, bought 11,868 shares for $12.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,730 and bolstered with 167,393 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COMM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 11.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -760.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COMM has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.6671.

Shares Statistics:

COMM traded an average of 2.92M shares per day over the past three months and 4.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.16M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COMM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.39M with a Short Ratio of 12.39M, compared to 9.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.24B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.23B, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.14B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.23B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.73B and the low estimate is $8.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.