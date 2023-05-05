Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA)

The price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at $6.85 in the last session, up 4.90% from day before closing price of $6.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3558969 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IOVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 846.92M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $16.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IOVA traded on average about 3.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.98% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 23.22M with a Short Ratio of 23.22M, compared to 22.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.35% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$1.52, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.66M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 411.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.