Consensus estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) stock’s next quarter

The closing price of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) was $14.48 for the day, down -3.47% from the previous closing price of $15.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645811 shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARQT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On March 17, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Welgus Howard G. sold 8,500 shares for $13.97 per share. The transaction valued at 118,728 led to the insider holds 165,825 shares of the business.

Welgus Howard G. sold 8,500 shares of ARQT for $102,085 on Apr 06. The Director now owns 165,825 shares after completing the transaction at $12.01 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Watanabe Todd Franklin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,435 shares for $15.26 each. As a result, the insider received 37,167 and left with 366,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARQT now has a Market Capitalization of 809.96M and an Enterprise Value of 602.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 238.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 163.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.35.

Shares Statistics:

ARQT traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 704.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.97M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.35M with a Short Ratio of 15.35M, compared to 13.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25.01% and a Short% of Float of 36.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.2 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.23, with high estimates of -$1.14 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.45 and -$5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.85. EPS for the following year is -$3.43, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$4.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARQT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69M, up 1,059.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $219.4M and the low estimate is $76.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 258.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.