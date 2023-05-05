Consensus estimates for Lilium N.V. (LILM) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Lilium N.V.’s stock clocked out at $0.63, up 3.94% from its previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0238 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10643618 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LILM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $1.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LILM now has a Market Capitalization of 244.24M and an Enterprise Value of 39.25M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $3.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6895, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5341.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LILM traded 2.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 397.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.03M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 9.70M, compared to 7.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.