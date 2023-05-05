Consensus estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) stock’s next quarter

The price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) closed at $2.73 in the last session, down -1.44% from day before closing price of $2.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2303761 shares were traded. ORMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0596 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORMP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.30 and its Current Ratio is at 27.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3 from $30 previously.

On February 18, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

On April 20, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 20, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Mayer Arie bought 3,800 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 8,398 led to the insider holds 26,809 shares of the business.

Mayer Arie bought 5,009 shares of ORMP for $11,120 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 23,009 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, KIDRON NADAV, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 26,000 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,014 and bolstered with 126,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORMP now has a Market Capitalization of 87.13M and an Enterprise Value of -67.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -25.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORMP has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2106, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8509.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORMP traded on average about 699.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 705.78k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.06M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ORMP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 781.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 985.71k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $750k. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $666k, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $750k, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7M, up 9.10% from the average estimate.