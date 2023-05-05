Cummins Inc. (CMI) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $224.45 in the prior trading day, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) closed at $221.45, down -1.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871142 shares were traded. CMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $224.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $218.93.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 161.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $238 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Fier Walter J sold 3,307 shares for $252.99 per share. The transaction valued at 836,652 led to the insider holds 8,090 shares of the business.

Barner Sharon R sold 5,929 shares of CMI for $1,524,553 on Feb 17. The VP – Chief Administrative Off. now owns 16,144 shares after completing the transaction at $257.13 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Barner Sharon R, who serves as the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of the company, sold 5,540 shares for $252.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,397,976 and left with 16,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMI now has a Market Capitalization of 32.22B and an Enterprise Value of 38.00B. As of this moment, Cummins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMI has reached a high of $261.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $184.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 233.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 887.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 3.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CMI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 6.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 39.70% for CMI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.63 and a low estimate of $4.58, while EPS last year was $4.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.78, with high estimates of $5.34 and low estimates of $4.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.55 and $18.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.46. EPS for the following year is $19.4, with 22 analysts recommending between $21.73 and $16.42.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $8.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.86B to a low estimate of $8.11B. As of the current estimate, Cummins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.59B, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.11B, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.87B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.07B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.15B and the low estimate is $29.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.