CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689070 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when KIM DENNIS D sold 112,219 shares for $9.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,070,536 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

KIM DENNIS D sold 7,781 shares of CBAY for $69,880 on Apr 13. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.98 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, KIM DENNIS D, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $8.98 each. As a result, the insider received 898 and left with 20,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 867.86M and an Enterprise Value of 823.29M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $11.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBAY traded 1.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 10.32M, compared to 7.65M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.60% and a Short% of Float of 12.58%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.12, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.89.