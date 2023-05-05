Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) closed the day trading at $10.28 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $10.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7989846 shares were traded. DB stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DB, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DB now has a Market Capitalization of 22.35B. As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $13.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DB traded about 5.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DB traded about 4.19M shares per day. A total of 2.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.06% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.8M with a Short Ratio of 25.80M, compared to 13.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

DB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.33, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.00% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.35B and the low estimate is $31.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.