Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Records 4.31% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The price of Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed at $8.72 in the last session, up 4.31% from day before closing price of $8.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2161164 shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EDIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 01, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 184 shares for $8.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,636 led to the insider holds 107,559 shares of the business.

Eaton Bruce sold 101 shares of EDIT for $898 on Mar 03. The EVP, CBO AND CTO now owns 77,582 shares after completing the transaction at $8.89 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, ROBERTSON MICHELLE, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 4,287 shares for $9.67 each. As a result, the insider received 41,435 and left with 76,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDIT now has a Market Capitalization of 462.79M and an Enterprise Value of 162.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EDIT traded on average about 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.95M with a Short Ratio of 19.95M, compared to 20.64M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.92% and a Short% of Float of 43.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.76 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.02. EPS for the following year is -$2.82, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$4.04.