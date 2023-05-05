Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $1.33

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) closed the day trading at $22.99 down -6.32% from the previous closing price of $24.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8511764 shares were traded. EQH stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EQH, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 143.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 59.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $34.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Matus Kristi Ann sold 19,297 shares for $23.34 per share. The transaction valued at 450,372 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Eckert William James IV sold 8,100 shares of EQH for $205,584 on Mar 22. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 27,062 shares after completing the transaction at $25.38 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Raju Robin M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,096 shares for $23.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,836 and bolstered with 96,226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.05B and an Enterprise Value of 11.56B. As of this moment, Equitable’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 88.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQH has reached a high of $33.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EQH traded about 3.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EQH traded about 3.4M shares per day. A total of 368.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.49% stake in the company. Shares short for EQH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 4.6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

EQH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.91 and $4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.42. EPS for the following year is $6.5, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.87 and $5.87.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.54B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -45.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.38B, a decrease of -3.60% over than the figure of -$45.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.02B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.11B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.58B and the low estimate is $12.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.