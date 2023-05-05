Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Records 1.71% Price increase in Thursday Trading

As of close of business last night, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.57, up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $3.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594769 shares were traded. EVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4050.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVLV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On February 08, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.40.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Charlton Kevin M. bought 8,000 shares for $3.13 per share. The transaction valued at 25,040 led to the insider holds 246,919 shares of the business.

George Peter Gustav sold 43,942 shares of EVLV for $128,311 on Mar 02. The President & CEO now owns 734,623 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, DeRosa Anthony John, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 22,578 shares for $2.92 each. As a result, the insider received 65,928 and left with 38,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 473.48M and an Enterprise Value of 275.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLV has reached a high of $3.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9899, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8567.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVLV traded 719.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 820.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.04M. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 2.74M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $15.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18M to a low estimate of $12.85M. As of the current estimate, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.71M, an estimated increase of 83.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.77M, an increase of 51.80% less than the figure of $83.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.21M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.2M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.33M and the low estimate is $66.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.