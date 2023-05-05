Examining Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)’s cash flow and debt position

After finishing at $18.97 in the prior trading day, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) closed at $18.58, down -2.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4714515 shares were traded. NLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.50.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $21.50 from $20 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Finkelstein David L bought 200,000 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 1,112,000 led to the insider holds 1,669,013 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NLY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has reached a high of $27.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 468.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 466.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NLY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.1M with a Short Ratio of 18.10M, compared to 15.77M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.29, compared to 2.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.31.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $870.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $946M to a low estimate of $770M. As of the current estimate, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $645.62M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $901.2M, an increase of 37.80% over than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $991.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $764M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.78B, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.