Examining Global Payments Inc. (GPN)’s cash flow and debt position

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) closed the day trading at $101.48 down -2.24% from the previous closing price of $103.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2696967 shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 19, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $156.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 18, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $124.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 1,562 shares for $113.08 per share. The transaction valued at 176,631 led to the insider holds 28,032 shares of the business.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 3,400 shares of GPN for $335,308 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,940 shares after completing the transaction at $98.62 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, BRUNO JOHN G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,807 shares for $97.47 each. As a result, the insider received 468,538 and left with 11,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPN now has a Market Capitalization of 27.17B and an Enterprise Value of 39.46B. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 233.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $136.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPN traded about 2.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPN traded about 2.87M shares per day. A total of 265.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 3.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Dividends & Splits

GPN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 225.60% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.68 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $2.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.81 and low estimates of $2.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.46 and $9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.33. EPS for the following year is $11.78, with 32 analysts recommending between $12.46 and $10.3.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $2.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.22B, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.09B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.43B and the low estimate is $8.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.