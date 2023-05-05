Examining Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) closed at $2.14 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $2.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 559999 shares were traded. IMPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMPP now has a Market Capitalization of 52.58M and an Enterprise Value of 3.65M. As of this moment, Imperial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has reached a high of $15.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8005, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5469.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMPP has traded an average of 683.58K shares per day and 518.99k over the past ten days. A total of 243.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.19M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMPP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 594.88k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.