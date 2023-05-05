Examining The Boeing Company (BA)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) closed at $197.05 down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $200.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6923804 shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Boeing Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on February 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $225.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when McKenzie Howard E sold 412 shares for $204.36 per share. The transaction valued at 84,196 led to the insider holds 17,181 shares of the business.

CALHOUN DAVID L bought 25,000 shares of BA for $3,972,028 on Nov 04. The President & CEO now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $158.88 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,285 shares for $157.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,861 and bolstered with 2,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BA now has a Market Capitalization of 122.27B and an Enterprise Value of 162.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 273.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $221.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 205.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BA has traded an average of 5.66M shares per day and 4.84M over the past ten days. A total of 602.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.24M with a Short Ratio of 8.24M, compared to 8.58M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and -$2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is $5.37, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $17.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $19.32B to a low estimate of $16.24B. As of the current estimate, The Boeing Company’s year-ago sales were $16.68B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.18B, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.78B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.61B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.95B and the low estimate is $85.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.