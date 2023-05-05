Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The price of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) closed at $96.57 in the last session, up 0.10% from day before closing price of $96.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607134 shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HELE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

On December 22, 2022, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $115 to $126.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HELE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.41B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. As of this moment, Helen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $211.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HELE traded on average about 552.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.64% stake in the company. Shares short for HELE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 3.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.33% and a Short% of Float of 25.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.84 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.5 and $8.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.93. EPS for the following year is $9.99, with 6 analysts recommending between $10.6 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $466.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $468.64M to a low estimate of $462.46M. As of the current estimate, Helen of Troy Limited’s year-ago sales were $508.08M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $487.04M, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $495.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.48M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.