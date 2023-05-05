High and low EPS estimates for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)’s current quarter

The closing price of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) was $8.01 for the day, down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $8.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555458 shares were traded. LFST stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LFST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Mullins Kevin Michael sold 69,734 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 530,676 led to the insider holds 5,436,448 shares of the business.

Qureshi Danish J. sold 8,775 shares of LFST for $66,866 on Apr 04. The insider now owns 4,655,802 shares after completing the transaction at $7.62 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Patel-Dunn Anisha, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,319 shares for $7.62 each. As a result, the insider received 55,771 and left with 279,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LFST now has a Market Capitalization of 2.97B and an Enterprise Value of 3.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.45.

Shares Statistics:

LFST traded an average of 626.10K shares per day over the past three months and 452.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 358.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.91M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.74M, compared to 8.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.37M to a low estimate of $245.81M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.09M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $250.46M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $254M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $859.54M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.