High and low EPS estimates for Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)’s current quarter

As of close of business last night, Trupanion Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.95, up 2.71% from its previous closing price of $35.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1055129 shares were traded. TRUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRUP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On August 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $69.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $129 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares for $35.48 per share. The transaction valued at 141,920 led to the insider holds 833,109 shares of the business.

RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares of TRUP for $164,810 on Apr 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 837,109 shares after completing the transaction at $41.20 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, DOAK MICHAEL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 110,000 and left with 1,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRUP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B and an Enterprise Value of 1.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -57.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUP has reached a high of $82.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRUP traded 834.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.20M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.02% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 8.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.17% and a Short% of Float of 28.74%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $251.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $253M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, Trupanion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206M, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $259.97M, an increase of 18.50% less than the figure of $22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $258.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $905.18M, up 16.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.