How is BlackRock Inc.’s (NYSE: BLK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $642.41 in the prior trading day, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) closed at $631.66, down -1.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588649 shares were traded. BLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $638.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $628.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $820.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $540.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $700 to $585.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when FINK LAURENCE sold 35,799 shares for $694.50 per share. The transaction valued at 24,862,480 led to the insider holds 484,325 shares of the business.

Kushel J. Richard sold 3,000 shares of BLK for $2,087,993 on Apr 17. The Senior Managing Director now owns 71,307 shares after completing the transaction at $696.00 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Kushel J. Richard, who serves as the Senior Managing Director of the company, sold 575 shares for $689.06 each. As a result, the insider received 396,208 and left with 4,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLK now has a Market Capitalization of 97.66B and an Enterprise Value of 98.73B. As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLK has reached a high of $785.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $503.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 664.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 678.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 646.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 543.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.30M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 2.65M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BLK’s forward annual dividend rate was 19.64, compared to 20.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for BLK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.01 and a low estimate of $7.98, while EPS last year was $7.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.91, with high estimates of $9.5 and low estimates of $8.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $36.3 and $33.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $35.04. EPS for the following year is $40.13, with 16 analysts recommending between $44.14 and $37.45.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.51B to a low estimate of $4.42B. As of the current estimate, BlackRock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.53B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.59B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.45B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.87B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.24B and the low estimate is $19.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.