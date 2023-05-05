Invest in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.86 in the prior trading day, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) closed at $2.85, down -0.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1291753 shares were traded. MFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 64,745 shares for $10.06 per share. The transaction valued at 651,335 led to the insider holds 3,093,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFG now has a Market Capitalization of 36.54B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6344.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 688.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 291.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 409.66k on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 82.50, compared to 0.19 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2,884.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, down -44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.64B and the low estimate is $17.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.