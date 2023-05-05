Invest in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) closed at $16.15 down -5.39% from its previous closing price of $17.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11434295 shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 383,323 led to the insider holds 275,726 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STWD now has a Market Capitalization of 5.44B. As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $24.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STWD has traded an average of 4.79M shares per day and 4.13M over the past ten days. A total of 307.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.93M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.39M with a Short Ratio of 25.39M, compared to 13.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STWD is 1.92, from 1.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.33. The current Payout Ratio is 59.70% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $519M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $532M to a low estimate of $500M. As of the current estimate, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293.99M, an estimated increase of 76.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $535M, an increase of 64.30% less than the figure of $76.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $549M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $513M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 43.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.