Invest in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) to keep your portfolio healthy

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) closed the day trading at $15.88 down -3.11% from the previous closing price of $16.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2059324 shares were traded. TGNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGNA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGNA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.76B and an Enterprise Value of 6.36B. As of this moment, TEGNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has reached a high of $22.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGNA traded about 2.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGNA traded about 1.32M shares per day. A total of 224.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.58M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGNA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.61M, compared to 4.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

TGNA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.38, up from 0.38 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 13.50% for TGNA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 15625:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $753.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $770.14M to a low estimate of $746.4M. As of the current estimate, TEGNA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $774.12M, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $753.27M, a decrease of -4.00% less than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $762.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $741.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.