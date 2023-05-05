Investing in Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

After finishing at $27.86 in the prior trading day, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) closed at $26.99, down -3.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 81898778 shares were traded. BAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 513.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $36 from $34 previously.

On April 19, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $35.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Koder Matthew M sold 105,054 shares for $34.27 per share. The transaction valued at 3,600,411 led to the insider holds 319,803 shares of the business.

Koder Matthew M sold 214,745 shares of BAC for $7,712,137 on Feb 02. The Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking now owns 214,747 shares after completing the transaction at $35.91 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 155 shares for $47500.00 each. As a result, the insider received 7,362,500 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BAC now has a Market Capitalization of 224.41B. As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has reached a high of $38.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 61.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 48.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.92B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BAC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 92.57M with a Short Ratio of 92.57M, compared to 94.19M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.87, compared to 0.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.19. The current Payout Ratio is 26.80% for BAC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.58 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.69.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $25.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.83B to a low estimate of $24.55B. As of the current estimate, Bank of America Corporation’s year-ago sales were $22.79B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.11B, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.45B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.39B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.32B and the low estimate is $96.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.