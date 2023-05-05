Investing in ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) closed at $11.98 down -1.07% from its previous closing price of $12.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5756479 shares were traded. ING stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ING Groep N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ING now has a Market Capitalization of 45.50B. As of this moment, ING’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ING has reached a high of $14.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ING has traded an average of 4.49M shares per day and 3.73M over the past ten days. A total of 3.73B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.73B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ING as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 3.4M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ING is 0.50, from 0.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The current Payout Ratio is 55.65% for ING, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ING’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.5B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.84B and the low estimate is $22.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.