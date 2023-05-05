Is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) closed at $54.80 down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $56.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2936774 shares were traded. CNQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $69.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNQ now has a Market Capitalization of 65.54B and an Enterprise Value of 72.99B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNQ has reached a high of $68.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.07.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNQ has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 2.36M over the past ten days. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNQ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 17.75M with a Short Ratio of 17.75M, compared to 72.2M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNQ is 2.62, from 3.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.28. The current Payout Ratio is 43.90% for CNQ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.51 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.5. EPS for the following year is $6.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $3.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.86B to a low estimate of $4.63B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s year-ago sales were $7.75B, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.45B, a decrease of -34.60% less than the figure of -$22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.45B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.97B, down -17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.13B and the low estimate is $14.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.