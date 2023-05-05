Is this a Prime Time To acquire Patria Investments Limited (PAX) stock

In the latest session, Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) closed at $13.51 down -4.93% from its previous closing price of $14.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530190 shares were traded. PAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Patria Investments Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 21, 2021, Itau BBA started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.Itau BBA initiated its Outperform rating on May 21, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. As of this moment, Patria’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAX has reached a high of $17.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAX has traded an average of 197.79K shares per day and 262.28k over the past ten days. A total of 147.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.75M. Insiders hold about 0.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PAX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 881.15k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PAX is 1.23, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $58.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $61M to a low estimate of $56.01M. As of the current estimate, Patria Investments Limited’s year-ago sales were $55M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.13M, an increase of 60.30% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $373.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.1M, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $473.59M and the low estimate is $346M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.