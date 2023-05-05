It’s a good day to be an Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $5.24, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $5.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14061155 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.18.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 09, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NU now has a Market Capitalization of 21.41B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $5.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NU traded 23.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.18B. Insiders hold about 9.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 95.44M with a Short Ratio of 95.44M, compared to 98.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $877.27M, an estimated increase of 75.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B, an increase of 40.80% less than the figure of $75.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79B, up 46.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.91B and the low estimate is $8.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.