It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With DoorDash Inc. (DASH) stock

The closing price of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) was $62.83 for the day, up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $62.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5851510 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DASH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $720.

On February 21, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $77.

On January 30, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $79.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on January 30, 2023, with a $79 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Fang Andy sold 67,000 shares for $59.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,966,476 led to the insider holds 54,015 shares of the business.

Fang Andy sold 67,000 shares of DASH for $4,066,498 on Apr 20. The Director now owns 54,015 shares after completing the transaction at $60.69 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Xu Tony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 132,300 shares for $59.61 each. As a result, the insider received 7,886,636 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DASH now has a Market Capitalization of 24.67B and an Enterprise Value of 21.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $87.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.22.

Shares Statistics:

DASH traded an average of 4.53M shares per day over the past three months and 3.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 387.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.34M with a Short Ratio of 19.34M, compared to 19.51M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.07. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$2.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 27 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, DoorDash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 32.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $32.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.67B and the low estimate is $8.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.