It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Nikola Corporation (NKLA) stock

The price of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at $0.91 in the last session, down -0.68% from day before closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0063 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27001360 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9630 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8849.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NKLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $3.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Lohscheller Michael sold 27,863 shares for $2.11 per share. The transaction valued at 58,847 led to the insider holds 849,184 shares of the business.

Mendes Carey sold 1,291 shares of NKLA for $2,727 on Mar 06. The President, Energy now owns 349,591 shares after completing the transaction at $2.11 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.21 each. As a result, the insider received 165,891 and left with 1,959,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NKLA now has a Market Capitalization of 645.75M and an Enterprise Value of 795.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4052, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1541.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NKLA traded on average about 18.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 23.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 488.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 295.45M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 114.17M with a Short Ratio of 114.17M, compared to 113.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.08% and a Short% of Float of 21.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.91M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, Nikola Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.89M, an estimated increase of 563.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.08M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $563.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 205.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $569.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $973M and the low estimate is $331M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 266.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.