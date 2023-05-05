It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Lion Electric Company (LEV) stock

As of close of business last night, The Lion Electric Company’s stock clocked out at $2.23, up 0.90% from its previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749171 shares were traded. LEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, R. F. Lafferty on March 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $2.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $3.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on February 15, 2023, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEV now has a Market Capitalization of 386.27M and an Enterprise Value of 472.19M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $6.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8879.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEV traded 872.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 685.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.95M. Insiders hold about 49.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.39M with a Short Ratio of 12.39M, compared to 11.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.60% and a Short% of Float of 12.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $384.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $139.91M, up 104.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $541.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879.5M and the low estimate is $364M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 89.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.