Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) closed at $2.60 in the last session, down -0.38% from day before closing price of $2.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723446 shares were traded. KZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KZR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.00 and its Current Ratio is at 26.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 275,320 led to the insider holds 5,447,993 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 25,000 shares of KZR for $178,650 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 5,487,993 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider received 359,500 and left with 5,512,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KZR now has a Market Capitalization of 168.51M and an Enterprise Value of -86.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $11.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9254.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KZR traded on average about 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 787.92k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KZR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 4.89M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$1.54.