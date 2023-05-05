Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE) was $2.63 for the day, down -9.62% from the previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2160457 shares were traded. KNTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KNTE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $11 from $35 previously.

On July 28, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.

On September 27, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 27, 2021, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when GORDON CARL L bought 338,262 shares for $2.67 per share. The transaction valued at 903,160 led to the insider holds 4,425,462 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 338,262 shares of KNTE for $903,160 on May 02. The Director now owns 4,425,462 shares after completing the transaction at $2.67 per share. On May 01, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 716,157 shares for $2.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,876,331 and bolstered with 4,204,852 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNTE now has a Market Capitalization of 278.49M and an Enterprise Value of 81.19M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNTE has reached a high of $15.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7759, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.3555.

Shares Statistics:

KNTE traded an average of 215.70K shares per day over the past three months and 728.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KNTE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.02M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.89% and a Short% of Float of 14.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$3.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.9. EPS for the following year is -$2.89, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$3.6.