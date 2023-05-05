Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed at $79.53 in the last session, down -2.47% from day before closing price of $81.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703324 shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.26.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LBRDK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Wendling Brian J sold 3,210 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 304,950 led to the insider holds 11,368 shares of the business.

Green Richard R sold 3,270 shares of LBRDK for $296,880 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 8,814 shares after completing the transaction at $90.79 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MALONE JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10 shares for $25.87 each. As a result, the insider received 259 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRDK now has a Market Capitalization of 11.93B and an Enterprise Value of 15.44B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $126.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LBRDK traded on average about 789.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 125.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.18M. Insiders hold about 7.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.93% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $2.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.18 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.85. EPS for the following year is $12.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $16.08 and $7.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $967.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $998.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $978.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.