Livent Corporation (LTHM)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The closing price of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) was $22.24 for the day, down -1.07% from the previous closing price of $22.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2948995 shares were traded. LTHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTHM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $29 previously.

On February 16, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $29.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on January 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 118,272 led to the insider holds 62,582 shares of the business.

Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares of LTHM for $2,980,985 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 299,980 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTHM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.78B and an Enterprise Value of 3.83B. As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.95.

Shares Statistics:

LTHM traded an average of 3.03M shares per day over the past three months and 5.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 29.29M with a Short Ratio of 29.29M, compared to 28.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.30% and a Short% of Float of 22.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.31 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $273.4M to a low estimate of $224.7M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $218.7M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.39M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $320.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $813.2M, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.