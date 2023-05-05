Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $10.69

The price of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) closed at $10.69 in the last session, down -1.84% from day before closing price of $10.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26823133 shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYFT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21.25 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares for $10.16 per share. The transaction valued at 18,544 led to the insider holds 35,078 shares of the business.

Wilderotter Mary Agnes sold 1,826 shares of LYFT for $30,403 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 36,904 shares after completing the transaction at $16.65 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,826 shares for $10.87 each. As a result, the insider received 19,854 and left with 38,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYFT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.91B and an Enterprise Value of 3.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $22.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYFT traded on average about 22.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 365.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYFT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 54.25M with a Short Ratio of 54.25M, compared to 52.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.35% and a Short% of Float of 17.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 23 analysts recommending between $1.7 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 32 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $981.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $972.8M. As of the current estimate, Lyft Inc.’s year-ago sales were $875.58M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $992.7M.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.52B and the low estimate is $4.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.