MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, MAG Silver Corp.’s stock clocked out at $13.38, up 0.68% from its previous closing price of $13.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672099 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.43B and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B. As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $17.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAG traded 631.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 490.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.33% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.9M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.15.