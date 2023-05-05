MD (Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) closed at $13.02 down -6.87% from its previous closing price of $13.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588048 shares were traded. MD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 27, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on October 19, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when ORDAN MARK S sold 22,166 shares for $15.45 per share. The transaction valued at 342,465 led to the insider holds 346,645 shares of the business.

Swift James D sold 24,000 shares of MD for $367,440 on Nov 07. The EVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 87,956 shares after completing the transaction at $15.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. As of this moment, Pediatrix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MD has reached a high of $23.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MD has traded an average of 723.84K shares per day and 570.91k over the past ten days. A total of 81.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.97M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.86% stake in the company. Shares short for MD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 4.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $497.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $505M to a low estimate of $488.91M. As of the current estimate, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.03M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.6M, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $513.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $499.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.