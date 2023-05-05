Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Stock Price Peaks at $53.14 During Trading

The price of Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) closed at $52.81 in the last session, up 3.16% from day before closing price of $51.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 983508 shares were traded. MORF stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.34.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MORF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.30 and its Current Ratio is at 32.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On July 20, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On March 31, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $68.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when SPRINGER TIMOTHY A bought 1,050,000 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 47,250,000 led to the insider holds 2,768,464 shares of the business.

SCHEGERIN MARC sold 50,000 shares of MORF for $2,735,500 on Apr 25. The CFO and COO now owns 24,136 shares after completing the transaction at $54.71 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Rogers Bruce, who serves as the President of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $53.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,602,129 and left with 117,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MORF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.85B and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MORF has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MORF traded on average about 569.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.52M. Insiders hold about 18.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MORF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.11 and -$3.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is -$4, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.07 and -$4.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MORF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.81M, down -94.30% from the average estimate.