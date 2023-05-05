Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $95.84 During Trading Session

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) closed the day trading at $95.84 down -2.82% from the previous closing price of $98.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131218 shares were traded. NBIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NBIX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $124 to $132.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on March 03, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Cooke Julie sold 11,397 shares for $103.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,184,049 led to the insider holds 16,169 shares of the business.

RASTETTER WILLIAM H sold 4,300 shares of NBIX for $436,135 on May 01. The Director now owns 42,785 shares after completing the transaction at $101.43 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Cooke Julie, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $103.82 each. As a result, the insider received 10,382 and left with 27,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBIX now has a Market Capitalization of 10.09B and an Enterprise Value of 9.36B. As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 83.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $129.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NBIX traded about 742.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NBIX traded about 815.27k shares per day. A total of 96.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 3.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $4.56, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $445.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $470.63M to a low estimate of $425M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $378.2M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $468.34M, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $485M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.