New Gold Inc. (NGD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

As of close of business last night, New Gold Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.39, down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10186388 shares were traded. NGD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NGD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on October 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1 to $1.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NGD now has a Market Capitalization of 881.35M and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGD has reached a high of $1.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9797.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NGD traded 3.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 682.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 679.67M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NGD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 3.55M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $179M. It ranges from a high estimate of $179M to a low estimate of $179M. As of the current estimate, New Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.7M, an estimated increase of 54.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.6M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $54.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $191.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $787.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $754.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $604.4M, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $916.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $811M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.