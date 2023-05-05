New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Stock Closes down -0.63% on Thursday Trading

In the latest session, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) closed at $9.54 down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $9.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792691 shares were traded. NYMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.45.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NYMT now has a Market Capitalization of 934.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMT has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NYMT has traded an average of 704.44K shares per day and 586.31k over the past ten days. A total of 92.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.08M. Insiders hold about 1.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 3.27M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NYMT is 1.60, from 1.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.30.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.5M to a low estimate of $23M. As of the current estimate, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.13M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.15M, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.72M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.97M, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.1M and the low estimate is $94.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.