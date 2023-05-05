ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) closed at $77.83 in the last session, down -0.95% from day before closing price of $78.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5158075 shares were traded. ON stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when El-Khoury Hassane sold 5,000 shares for $77.10 per share. The transaction valued at 385,500 led to the insider holds 601,312 shares of the business.

El-Khoury Hassane sold 5,000 shares of ON for $395,900 on Mar 15. The CEO & President now owns 606,212 shares after completing the transaction at $79.18 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, KEETON SIMON, who serves as the EVP & GM, PSG of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $80.00 each. As a result, the insider received 320,000 and left with 209,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ON now has a Market Capitalization of 33.81B and an Enterprise Value of 34.12B. As of this moment, ON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ON has reached a high of $87.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ON traded on average about 7.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 432.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.19% stake in the company. Shares short for ON as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.64M with a Short Ratio of 25.64M, compared to 27.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.82. EPS for the following year is $5.36, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.03B to a low estimate of $1.96B. As of the current estimate, ON Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.33B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.23B and the low estimate is $8.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.