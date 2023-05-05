OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Stock Price Peaks at $1.7150 During Trading

As of close of business last night, OPKO Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.69, up 10.46% from its previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4469743 shares were traded. OPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 21, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on June 21, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 200,000 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 264,294 led to the insider holds 200,031,694 shares of the business.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 1,000,000 shares of OPK for $1,175,384 on Mar 08. The CEO & Chairman now owns 199,831,694 shares after completing the transaction at $1.18 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, OPKO HEALTH, INC., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 14,285,714 shares for $0.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000,000 and bolstered with 94,285,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 1.29B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPK has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6591.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPK traded 3.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 751.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OPK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 39.03M with a Short Ratio of 39.03M, compared to 39.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.05% and a Short% of Float of 9.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $187.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.5M to a low estimate of $174.5M. As of the current estimate, OPKO Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $309.89M, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.48M, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $833.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $748.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $781.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1B, down -22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $897.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $815.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.