Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.41

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) closed the day trading at $26.02 down -2.69% from the previous closing price of $26.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 801166 shares were traded. PDCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDCO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL sold 9,443 shares for $29.10 per share. The transaction valued at 274,808 led to the insider holds 6,442 shares of the business.

Zurbay Donald sold 10,180 shares of PDCO for $301,141 on Jul 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,032 shares after completing the transaction at $29.58 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, KORSH LES B, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,889 shares for $29.64 each. As a result, the insider received 144,930 and left with 71,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDCO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.66B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B. As of this moment, Patterson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCO has reached a high of $32.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.84.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDCO traded about 753.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDCO traded about 689.62k shares per day. A total of 97.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Dividends & Splits

PDCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.04, up from 1.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.20. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for PDCO, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 24, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.27. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Patterson Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B, an increase of 2.60% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $6.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.