Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PRST

After finishing at $2.79 in the prior trading day, Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) closed at $3.14, up 12.54%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572791 shares were traded. PRST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8400.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Mosher Dan sold 5,627 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 18,569 led to the insider holds 21,598 shares of the business.

Mosher Dan sold 9,177 shares of PRST for $31,569 on Feb 21. The CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER now owns 21,598 shares after completing the transaction at $3.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRST now has a Market Capitalization of 71.91M and an Enterprise Value of 93.17M. As of this moment, Presto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRST has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2947, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0734.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.16M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PRST as of Apr 13, 2023 were 456.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 124.51k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.5M and the low estimate is $43.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.