Proterra Inc. (PTRA) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) was $1.36 for the day, down -2.16% from the previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1398039 shares were traded. PTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On June 02, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on June 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Bailey Christopher L sold 9,535 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 14,445 led to the insider holds 317,476 shares of the business.

Padilla Karina F sold 9,192 shares of PTRA for $13,925 on Mar 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 211,581 shares after completing the transaction at $1.51 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Covington JoAnn, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Secy of the company, sold 9,112 shares for $1.51 each. As a result, the insider received 13,804 and left with 118,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 276.21M and an Enterprise Value of 125.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9483, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4821.

Shares Statistics:

PTRA traded an average of 2.92M shares per day over the past three months and 2.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTRA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.83M with a Short Ratio of 14.83M, compared to 13.55M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.55% and a Short% of Float of 7.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.95M to a low estimate of $73.9M. As of the current estimate, Proterra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.58M, an estimated increase of 48.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.34M, an increase of 35.90% less than the figure of $48.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $478.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $468.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.36M, up 51.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $725.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $781.4M and the low estimate is $575M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.